Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, August 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines

1. The person swept away by water during yesterday’s thunderstorms and flooding is still missing. Officials say seven people were rescued in total from washes on Boulder Highway and behind The Linq Hotel. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

2. Two of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s top stories come after the county coroner released new case details this week. First, more than a month after police arrested a man for having sex with a dead woman in public, the coroner identified the local mother of three. She was Mary Louise Johnson and the coroner’s office determined methamphetamine intoxication and environmental heat stress killed her. Joseph Martinez is due back in court Sept. 1.

3. During an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, police told the public they thought the suspect had at least one self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the coroner determined Miguel Salas was shot by an officer and not himself. This was the 15th officer-involved shooting this year. The same time last year, Metro had only been involved in six officer-involved shootings.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @RIOLACANLALE on Twitter.