Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, December 16th — VIDEO

1. A College of Southern Nevada professor has been arrested on lewdness charges. Mark Peplowski faces two counts of open or gross lewdness in connection with two separate incidents earlier this year. According to the criminal complaint, the political science professor engaged in sexual conduct in a public location on June 8, and again on July 19. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

2. A jury began deliberations on Friday in the trial of a former Las Vegas police Explorer accused of maintaining a four-year sexual relationship with a girl starting when she was 11 years old. Last month the teenager who accused Joshua Honea of the sexual relationship admitting to making up several details during her testimony. Honea faces more than 50 charges, and jurors will resume deliberations on Monday.

3. SpeedVegas has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing the company to continue operations while reorganizing its finances. Documents show that the attraction has struggled to make rent since its opening last year. In February, a tourist and instructor were killed in a crash, leaving SpeedVegas to pay $12,000 in fines.

