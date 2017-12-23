Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, December 23rd — VIDEO

Good morning! Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A SpaceX rocket launch last night left Californians staring at the sky in confusion. The Falcon 9 booster launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying the latest batch of satellites into space. The launch created a shining, billowing streak that was widely seen throughout Southern California and as far away as Phoenix. It was the 18th and final launch of 2017 for SpaceX.

2. Five people are dead after two separate incidents in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. A man and a woman were discovered dead inside their home after their caregiver requested a welfare check. Police could not confirm whether their deaths would be investigated as a double murder or a murder suicide.

Police also responded to a shooting that left three people dead about two miles away from where the bodies were found. Police say some type of dispute led to the shooting, and they have been called to the property were it occurred 14 times within the past year. Booking logs and jail records show Christine Rose Sanchez was arrested Saturday, and booked on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. She is being held without bail.

