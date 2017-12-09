Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, December 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A Clark County School District police officer deployed pepper spray Friday night after a basketball game between Canyon Springs and Legacy high schools. CCSD police Capt. Ken Young said the one officer deployed pepper spray to break up a fight between two girls, saying they were too the point we police could not break them up. CCSD police also used pepper spray to break up a fight on field after a football game in September.

2. The SLS Las Vegas hasn’t turned a profit since its opening in 2014 and is on the verge of bankruptcy, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County. The lawsuit was filed by 60 Chinese nationals who lent money to the project in exchange for U.S. Citizenship. The lawsuit states the investors lent roughly $400 million to help convert the Sahara to the SLS Las Vegas.

3. Henderson police arrested a day care worker and accused her of posting a video of a child’s genitals to a social media site. Police say Andrea Day recorded the video while another employee was changing a child’s diaper or pull-up. Day faces a charge of capturing, distributing, or displaying an image of a person’s private area.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.