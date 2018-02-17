Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, February 17th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. The separation agreement between Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts includes no “golden parachute”, and lays out a two-year period he can’t compete with the company. The agreement also states Wynn must move out of his residential villa located on Wynn property by June 1. Wynn currently pays over $305,000 a year for the 6,233-square foot residence and will continue to pay that rate if he chooses to stay there until his lease is terminated in June.

2. Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to find two persons of interest in a deadly shooting earlier this month. Police are looking for a man and woman they say were involved in a shooting on Feb. 3 in the northeast valley. Officers described the man as black, about 5-foot-9, a medium build and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a d0-rag, a dark jacket, a pair of dark jeans and a gold necklace.

3. Caesars Entertainment Corp. will check all rooms marked as “Occupied” on a daily basis in wake of the Las Vegas shooting. The company announced Friday that they will swap out “Do Not Disturb” signs for “Room Occupied” signs. If a room has not been serviced in a day by housekeeping, Caesars security staff will enter rooms marked with “Room Occupied” signs. The hospitality industry doesn’t have a standard for how long a hotel should wait before checking on a room.

