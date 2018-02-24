Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, February 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas residents rushed to Red Rock yesterday as the valley experienced its first widespread snowfall of the winter season. Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston received about an inch or two of snow. According to the National Weather Service, snow didn’t fall at McCarran International Airport, so the flurries won’t count in the record books. The last time snow fell at the airport was on Christmas Day in 2015.

2. A student was arrested Friday after issuing a threat aimed at Cadwallader Middle School. The threat was made by a 14-year-old male student, but the nature of the threat was not specified. This is the second arrest of a Clark County student for making threats this week, and the fifth arrest this year.

3. The 51s broke ground on their new stadium Friday morning in Summerlin. Las Vegas Ballpark will cost about $150 million, and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 season. The stadium will hold 10,000 fans and will be outfitted with a pool, suites, party areas, a kids zone, and more. The park is next to City National Arena, where the Golden Knights practice.

