Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, February 3rd — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. The $7.5 million settlement payment Steve Wynn paid to a former employee involved a paternity claim, Bloomberg News reported Friday. There is no evidence of Wynn fathering a child, and Wynn, company representatives and Wynn’s ex-wife Elaine Wynn declined to comment Friday afternoon. The payment is a critical piece of an investigation being conducted by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission because there was no mention of the settlement when Wynn was scrutinized for licensing to build a $2.4 billion resort near Boston Harbor in Everett.

2. The Arizona man who sold bullets to gunman Stephen Paddock was charged Friday with conspiracy to manufacture and sell armor-piercing ammunition without a license. According to a criminal complaint, the FBI determined that “two unfired cartridges bearing Haig’s fingerprints” were found in Paddock’s suite at Mandalay Bay, and the cartridges are classified as armor-piercing ammunition. Douglas Haig is the first person to be charged in connection with the Las Vegas shooting investigation.

3. A former Clark County School District employee arrested last year on child pornography and kidnapping charges has been sentenced to at least three years in prison. Roger Brown, the former longtime athletic director at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, was arrested last February amid accusations that he asked students at the school to send him explicit photos. Brown will serve two sentences concurrently, will face lifetime supervision and be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

