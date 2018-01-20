Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, January 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held his first briefing on the Las Vegas shooting since Oct. 13 on Friday, and released an 81-page preliminary investigation report. The report details the investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting, including a log of gunman Stephen Paddock’s internet search history. In September, Paddock made searches for the expected attendance for Life is Beautiful and the Route 91 Harvest Festival, as well as Las Vegas SWAT tactics. You can read the entire report from Metro online at reviewjournal.com.

2. The Department of Interior released a last-minute plan Friday seeking to soften the impact of the government shutdown at the nation’s parks, but how will it affect Southern Nevada? Friday evening it remained unclear whether the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will be open or closed today. Some areas of Death Valley and Great Basin National Parks will remain accessible. The Hoover Dam is will remain open since the dam does not rely on money from the federal treasury.

3. The Clark County School Board is set to hear a presentation Thursday to discuss a solar energy project that would result in the district’s exit from NV Energy. The proposal is described as a “simplified solution” to the district’s energy needs, and could mean millions in energy savings for the district. Electricity is currently the largest utility cost in the district.

