Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 14 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. Ice cream lovers can head on down to Park MGM’s The Park for their ice cream festival today and tomorrow. For $10 guests can enjoy unlimited samples of ice cream and sundaes, live music and games.

2. Pay tribute to The King this weekend at the Las Vegas Elvis Festival. The festival will feature shows and activities to pay tribute to Elvis through Sunday at Sam’s Town.

3. Local and regional beers will be showcased tonight at Local Brews Local Grooves at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will include more than 20 breweries, live music and an after-party in the Foundation Room.

4. The 51s are in town this weekend, hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes for the last two games in a 4-game homestand. The first 2,500 fans to arrive at Cashman tonight will receive a free t-shirt. Tomorrow, the 51s are hosting a peanut-free game. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

5. The Aces are also in town tomorrow. They host the Los Angeles Sparks at 3 p.m.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.