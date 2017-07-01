Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Monsoon season is officially here, and tunnels and washes are one of the deadliest threats during flash floods. Officials say there’s been 32 flash flood deaths in Clark County since 1960. Last year, the county fire department received 56 flood rescue calls. HELP of Southern Nevada is offering services for the homeless to help minimize threats to people living in washes and tunnels.

2. If you lost something at EDC, chances are Insomniac Productions has it. They say they collected over 2,000 items like bags, cellphones, wallets and IDs. A similar amount of items were collected by lost and found during last year’s EDC.

3. Legal marijuana sales have officially started in Nevada. As of midnight, cannabis dispensaries across Nevada can sell recreationa marijuana to any adults 21 and older. The first sales come almost eight months after Nevadans voted to legalize the use and sale of recreational pot.

