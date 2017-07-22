Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Police say the man who was shot by an officer on Tuesday is a suspect in two recent burglaries. The Metropolitan Police Department says Giueseppe Russo’s gun and the Lexus he was found next to were stolen during home burglaries last week. Russo is in critical but stable condition and is facing several charges including assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

2. A homeless man was stabbed to death near UNLV yesterday, and police say they have a suspect in custody. The stabbing happened outside of a 99 Cents Only store after an argument between two homeless men. Booking logs from overnight show a 39-year-old Aaron Park is in custody on one count of open murder.

3. House hunters know it all too well: Las Vegas homes aren’t getting any cheaper. A recent report calls home-price growth in the valley “increasingly unsustainable.” Fitch Ratings measures that prices are about 15 percent overvalued in Southern Nevada and Las Vegas home values are up 10 percent from a year ago.

