Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 28 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. Enjoy a night of laughs with Tim Allen tonight at The Mirage. Allen is part of the casino’s “Aces of Comedy” show, and will be performing at 10 p.m. in Terry Fator Theater.

2. Bruno Mars is performing tonight at the Park MGM’s Park Theater. The show begins at 9 p.m.

3. Season 16 “American Idol” winner Maddie Poppe and other finalists bring their summer tour to Orleans Arena tonight. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets start at around $40.

4. Celebrate national chicken wing day in style, with an eating contest on Sunday. PT’s Ranch in Henderson is hosting a wing-eating challenge and is open to the first 100 people to register. The contest starts at noon, and the person who eats the most wings in two minutes will win $2,500.

5. The Las Vegas 51s are hosting the Memphis Redbirds this weekend at Cashman Field. Tonight, the first 2,500 fans will receive a 51s Mets style jersey. The Redbirds are in town until Monday, and all games begin at 7 p.m.

