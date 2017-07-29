Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 29th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines

1. Even after pleading guilty to lewdness with his patients, a North Las Vegas doctor could still practice medicine without restrictions. Dr. Jorge Burgos is looking at three years probation and seven days behind bars.

2. The suspect tied to the 13th officer-involved shooting this year was hit 19 times. Police say a total of 26 shots were fired during the shootout on Monday. One other person was hit in the arm by an officer’s round during the cross fire. Both suspects are in stable condition and were booked into the county jail.

3. Officials say a sex trafficking ring busted in Southern California on Thursday has ties to Sin City. Los Angeles County deputies found 13 victims. Three suspects are facing a total of 54 charges including sex trafficking and pimping.

