Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. The man accused of killing a father of five after a single punch in April is now facing charges that he threatened a witness that identified him to police. James Beach and his brother, Salvador Lazo contacted the mother of Lazo’s child, and told her “she would get it” if they confirmed she was the one who spoke with police. Lazo was also arrested on charges of intimidation and attempted coercion.

2. Two recent guests at the Rio have contracted Legionnaires’ disease. Shortly after the illnesses were confirmed, the property tested its water system, and the results came back positive for the Legionella bacteria. The hotel began using chlorine at high temperatures to disinfect rooms and the water system, with direction of the health district on Thursday night. The disinfection will happen again over the weekend, in one specific tower at the Rio, but the hotel declined to say which tower it was.

3. A part-time security guard shot and killed a man inside an adult store Friday night, just west of the Strip. According to police, the man was banned from Adult World, and was asked to leave several times by the guard. A fight ensued, and the man continuously struck the guard in the head. After several minutes, the guard drew his weapon and shot the man once in the chest. The man died at University Medical Center, and the guard has not been arrested.

