Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 17th

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. EDC is in full swing and taking over the Las Vegas Valley. Officials are estimating that at least 400,000 people are in town this weekend for the three-day music festival. The first day of EDC saw a 90-minute traffic delay on Interstate 15. The Nevada Highway Patrol says the worst of the traffic will come Monday morning when EDC goers head home and locals are driving to work. EDC will end when the sun comes up on Monday morning.

2. Lake Mead’s forecast water level is taking a big hit. Instead of rising 21 feet in the next 18 months, the lake might drop 4 feet. Officials are saying that’s at least 814 billion gallons of water, but the Bureau of Reclamation isn’t too worried. They say numbers might get better over time if the valley has another snow-packed winter.

3. And a Las Vegas woman takes the title of Miss Nevada this year. Andrea Martinez was crowned in yesterday’s ceremony at the Tropicana Theater. She competed against 16 women for the title while promoting her platform to help bring local officers together with residents. Martinez will represent Nevada in this year’s Miss America Pageant in September.

