Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 2 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. The Lights FC will play the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC tonight at Cashman Field. The game begins at 8 p.m.

2. The Golden Knights are hosting two official watch parties in Las Vegas while the team is on the road in Washington D.C. For Game 3 on Saturday, fans are invited to watch the game outside T-Mobile Arena in Toshiba Plaza. Monday’s watch party will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Both games against the Capitals begin at 5 p.m.

3. The Discovery Children’s Museum is hosting its annual daylong Hawaiian Festival today as part of Asian Pacific Heritage Month. This year’s theme is “Ohana”, and the museum will celebrate the culture of Hawaiian islands and people. Activities begin at noon.

4. Jazz in the Park returns tonight with performances by The Groove Project. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Admission is free.

5. Hamilton is still in town this weekend. The show runs until June 24, and tickets are still available for some performances. You can also still enter the Hamilton ticket lottery every day until the show ends for your chance at $10 tickets.

6. Put on your best poker face this weekend at the World Series of Poker. The tournament officially opened Wednesday and runs until July 17 at the Rio. If you’re not interested in entering the tournament, the public is welcome to watch, free of charge.

