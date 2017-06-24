Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Changes to the Clark County school district’s salary formula promises ways to increase pay for teachers, but Clark County Sschool District is rolling back on that salary plan. An unfair labor complaint filed by the union said CCSD superintendent Pat Skorkowsky made the changes without approval from the School Board. The union said the new pay system offers more than the district was willing to give.

2. There has been a break through in the monthslong search of a missing 5-year-old boy across Southern California. His father is now behind bars in Las Vegas. Los Angeles police announced Aramazd Andressian’s arrest yesterday. The boy was last seen with him on April 20 when they were leaving Disneyland. Anyone with information can call the LA County Sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.

3. The heat wave continues. Yesterday’s 113-degree high tied another daily high temperature record originally set in 1959. The National Weather Service said more daily records will be threatened this weekend, but some relief may come next week. They said Tuesday’s high should only be 107 degrees.

