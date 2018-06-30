Las Vegas Morning Update for Saturday, June 30 — VIDEO

Here’s what’s going on this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. The Downtown Rocks free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience tonight. Everclear will headline the outdoor show with Marcy Playground and Local H supporting. The show gets started at 7 p.m.

2. The musical world of Disney is the theme for a Sunday afternoon performance at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Frank LaSpina will be joined by a cast from the Musical Arts Scholarship Program of Nevada to perform more than two dozen songs. Tickets are $25.

3. Comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are back in Las Vegas Sunday night at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The comedy-music show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” features The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. Tickets are $50 to $185.

4. The Las Vegas 51s host the Salt Lake Bees tonight and Sunday night at Cashman at 7 p.m. Post-game fireworks are set for after the game tonight.

5. If you’re up for a drive, the 57th Annual Utah Shakespeare Festival kicks off this weekend in Cedar City. Six of the festival’s eight plays are running in three theaters this weekend, including “Henry VI Part One,” “The Merchant of Venice,” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor. Tickets are $20 to $79 and can be purchased on bard.org.

