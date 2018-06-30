Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas Morning Update for Saturday, June 30 — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2018 - 9:00 am
 

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. The Downtown Rocks free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience tonight. Everclear will headline the outdoor show with Marcy Playground and Local H supporting. The show gets started at 7 p.m.

2. The musical world of Disney is the theme for a Sunday afternoon performance at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Frank LaSpina will be joined by a cast from the Musical Arts Scholarship Program of Nevada to perform more than two dozen songs. Tickets are $25.

3. Comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are back in Las Vegas Sunday night at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The comedy-music show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” features The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. Tickets are $50 to $185.

4. The Las Vegas 51s host the Salt Lake Bees tonight and Sunday night at Cashman at 7 p.m. Post-game fireworks are set for after the game tonight.

5. If you’re up for a drive, the 57th Annual Utah Shakespeare Festival kicks off this weekend in Cedar City. Six of the festival’s eight plays are running in three theaters this weekend, including “Henry VI Part One,” “The Merchant of Venice,” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor. Tickets are $20 to $79 and can be purchased on bard.org.

Contact Madelyn Reese at 702-383-0794 or mreese@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.

Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
