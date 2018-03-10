Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, March 10th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas Sand Corp. has joined other Strip properties by raising their resort fees. Sands spokeswoman Alyssa Anderson said in an email that The Venetian and The Palazzo increased their resort fee to $45, as of March 6. Over the last three years Las Vegas Sands has increased its daily Las Vegas resort fees by $20. Unlike most of their Strip competitors, Las Vegas Sands properties still offer free parking.

2. UNLV is notifying 184 patients after a dentist as the campus’ Faculty Dental Practice Clinic used single-use implant pieces on multiple patients. A recent review of the dental implant process revealed that Dr. Phillip Devore reused healing abutments, sometimes up to five times. The abutments are manufactured to be single-use items, and can increase the failure of the dental implant when resused. Devore resigned as UNLV’s director of the faculty group practice in December and now works in private practice at Image Dental.

3. A Clark County jury conviced a former Air Force technical sergeant Friday in the involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife. Jarom Boyes faced a first-degree murder charge in the April 2013 shooting death of his wife. North Las Vegas police initially investigated the death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter is four years, and Boyes already has served nearly five years waiting for trial. He is expected to be released soon.

