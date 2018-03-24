Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, March 24 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at some events in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Soccer fans can head on down to Cashman field for first regular season home game of the Lights FC. They play Reno in the first of three matches for the Silver State Cup at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Parents can take their aspiring witches and wizards to Discovery Children’s Museum Saturday as they kick off Harry Potter week. All the events lead up to The Party That Must Not Be Named on March 31.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies” is at the Smith Center for three weekend performances. The sequel to “Phantom of the Opera” shows at 7:30 on Sunday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Las Vegas March for Our Lives movement is today at 10 a.m. The march will begin at The Smith Center and end at City Hall. Follow us on Twitter @ReviewJournal for updates from our reporters on scene.

