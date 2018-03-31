Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, March 31 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Tonight, the Golden Knights are hosting the San Jose Sharks in their last home game of the regular season. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

The Lights FC are hosting the Swope Park Rangers tonight at Cashman Field in the second game of a four-game homestand. The game starts at 8 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans to enter Cashman Field will receive a poster of the Lights official team photo.

Jewel wraps up her two-night stand in Las Vegas tonight with a performance at the Encore Theater at the Wynn. Her show “Hits, Muses and Mentors” begins at 8 p.m.

Harry Potter week at Discovery Children’s Museum comes to an end tonight with “The Party that Must Not Be Named.” The party is hosted by Millennium Fandom Bar, is 21+ and begins at 7 p.m.

