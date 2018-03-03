Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, March 3rd — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. The body found near Mount Charleston Sunday night has been identified by the Clark County Coroner. 23-year-old Izzak Paul Towery died from multiple sharp force injuries, and his death has been ruled a homicide. Towery’s body was found after a hiker reported seeing a body on Kyle Canyon Road. Police say evidence at the scene indicate he was stabbed several times at that location.

2. A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed after a deadly helicopter crash killed five last month in the Grand Canyon. The lawsuit accuses Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters of neglecting to outfit its copters with crash-resistant fuel systems. The lawsuit blames a faulty tail rotor, failed weather checks and pilot inexperience for causing the plane to spin out of control and crash into the canyon.

3. Another student was arrested Friday for threats against a Clark County school. A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly making threats against Sunrise Mountain High School in northeast Las Vegas. A student was also arrested in Nye County for making terroristic threats after threatening to bring a gun to school. Police are also investigating a threat written on the bathroom wall at Pahrump Valley High School that says, “I’m gonna kill everyone March 5.”

