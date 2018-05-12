Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 12 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. Calling all ice cream lovers! The Springs Preserve is hosting an all-you-can-eat Ice Cream Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. There will also be frozen novelties and floats, live entertainment, face painting, superhero training and more.

2. The 51s are hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes this weekend at Cashman Field. Tonight, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will get an Amed Rosario replica jersey. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Moms can celebrate Mother’s Day with the 51s tomorrow at 10:30 a.m., with free yoga on the field before the game.

3. The annual Helldorado Parade is being held today, featuring high school marching bands, equestrian groups, car clubs and more. This year, victims, families of victims, festival attendees and first responders from the Las Vegas shooting will march in the parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to last two hours.

4. The 29th annual Jazz in the Park concert series returns this weekend. The event begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater and admission is free.

5. U2 returns to Las Vegas this weekend for a pair of shows at T-Mobile Arena. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

6. Golden Knights fan can watch their team take on the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon at watch parties throughout the valley. The Knights are hosting their official watch party presented by the D Las Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Fans can watch the game, and enjoy appearances from Chance, the Golden Knight, the Knightline, and the Golden Aces. Th puck drops at 4 p.m.

Henderson Pavilion is also hosting watch parties for Games 1 and 2. Food trucks will be available on site, as well as games and a DJ. Gates open at 2 p.m today, and 3 p.m. on Monday.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.