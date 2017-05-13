Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas father has been arrested after his 3-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a bathtub. Brandon Nicholson faces multiple felony charges including murder by child abuse. The 3-year-old had apparent signs of abuse, and Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating.

2. A dog attack Friday left one man hospitalized and one dog dead. The man was being attacked by a dog when a neighbor came outside and shot the dog. This is the third dog attack since Monday, where two other attacks were reported within 13 seconds of each other.

3. Four protesters were escorted out by security during a speech by Senator Dean Heller at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. Heller’s speech on statewide infrastructure projects was drowned out by four hecklers who stood up, pointed fingers and yelled at various points during his speech.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @MediaStark24 on Twitter.