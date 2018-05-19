Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 19 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. EDC is this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The music festival runs throughout the entire weekend, with hours from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Also be aware of Project Neon traffic restrictions, which includes the closure of US 95 just below I-15. You can find a guide to EDC’s 8 stages and over 200 acts, as well as all the traffic restrictions online at reviewjournal.com.

2. The Lights FC are hosting the Real Monarchs tonight at Cashman Field. Before the match at 8 p.m., the club will unveil to fans the World’s Largest Soccer Scarf. The scarf will be on display at the Zappos Tailgate starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans will also be able to sign the scarf, which will be hung above the Supporters Section for every Lights FC home match for the rest of the year. In other scarf news, the Lights will also have a special Saints vs Sinners scarf designed by a fan available for sale at the match.

3. Market in the Alley returns to Ferguson’s Downtown tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. Offerings will include yoga at 15 minutes past each hour, a series of Kids’ Space workshops at the top of every hour, and fee-based workshops on herb gardening, making salad dressings, face toning and terrarium building.

4. Calling all animal lovers! The Animal Foundation is offering free adoptions this weekend. The promotion is valid Friday through Sunday for all dogs and cats as young as 6 months at the foundation’s main campus. All free adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping and up-to-date vaccines.

5. The Downtown Las Vegas Event Center will continue to host viewing parties for every Golden Knights playoff game on its 72-foot video wall, with free admission, food stations, outdoor games and an official Golden Knights merchandise truck. Doors open 90 minutes before the puck drops for every game. Sunday’s game against the Jets begins at noon, and the Knights are hosting its official watch party outside T-Mobile Arena in Toshiba Plaza.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.