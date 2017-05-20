Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. The first interstate linking Las Vegas and Phoenix will be about 30 minutes faster than taking U.S. Highway 93 through Boulder City. The 15-mile stretch will have a scenic overlook nestled inside the Eldorado Mountains, and is expected to take as many as 34,000 vehicles a day. It will begin near Henderson’s southern border and end by the O’Callaghan-Tillman Memorial Bridge.

2. Martial arts trainer Nick Blomgren will open a new gentlemen’s club next month called Legends Room off the Strip. The club will feature virtual currency, Bitcoin and LGD. LGD was created by Legends Room, and can be used to pay for lap dances and drinks. An app will be featured to enable patrons to pay for goods and services with the virtual currency.

3. Falling sand has closed parts of Utah’s Zion National Park until further notice. Officials announced Friday that a “continuous stream” of falling sand and rock debris has closed Zion-Mount Carmel Highway between the East Entrance and Canyon Junction.

