Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 26 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this Memorial Day weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. The Las Vegas 51s are hosting the Tacoma Rainiers this weekend at Cashman Field. Fans in attendance for Saturday’s game will receive a camouflage 51s baseball cap. Saturday’s game begins at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday’s game is at 12:05 p.m.

2. The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Seattle Storm during their home opener on Sunday. The WNBA team plays at Mandalay Bay Events Center, and tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

3. Paul Simon is performing Sunday night at the MGM Grand Arena. Simon is retiring from the road, and the show is expected to be his last Las Vegas performance. It begins at 8 p.m.

4. Don’t miss your shot at “Hamilton” tickets this weekend, by entering a digital lottery to win $10 tickets. Starting Sunday at 11 a.m., you can register to win tickets to the Tony-winning musical by visiting hamiltonmusical.com/lottery. Digital lotteries begin two days before every “Hamilton” performance during the show’s Smith Center visit, which continues through June 24.

5. Punk Rock Bowling turns 20 this weekend. 27 bands are slated to perform on the PRB festival stage at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and dozens more playing club shows. The music festival kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. and runs through Monday. Tickets start at $60 per day.

6. Memorial Day weekend brings the opening of Lee Canyon’s summer season. Families can enjoy disc golf on an 18-hole course, scenic chairlift rides, hiking and much more. These activities are available Fridays through Sundays through Labor Day.

7. The Golden Knights will play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. The puck drops at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena as the Knights take on the Capitals. You can watch the game at various watch parties throughout the valley including Henderson Pavilion, and outside T-Mobile Arena in Toshiba Plaza.

