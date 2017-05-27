Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A federal judge has ordered Jan Rouven to turn over to the court a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his $1.9 million Centennial Hill House. The former Strip illusionist is awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges after federal agents found over 9,000 child porn videos on various devices. His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for the end of June.

2. An elderly couple found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds this week had been missing for two days before Las Vegas police found their bodies. Family members of Margaret and Clarence Distler reported them missing on May 20 after finding a gun holster in their empty home.

3. McCarran airport is putting the final touches on a new corridor linking gates to inspections area. The corridor is 995 feet long, and will connect the D-gate Concourse to the federal inspection facility in Terminal 3. The $51 million project opens June 5.

