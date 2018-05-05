Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 5 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley: Tonight, the Lights FC are celebrating Cinco de Mayo, and the first 5,000 fans to arrive at Cashman Field will receive their very own luchador mask.

Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 5, 2018. Your look ahead for weekend events and activities.

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. Tonight, the Lights FC are celebrating Cinco de Mayo, and the first 5,000 fans to arrive at Cashman Field will receive their very own luchador mask. The team will also have Cinco de Mayo scarves for sale for $20, and there will be mariachi band performances. The game against the Tulsa Roughnecks FC begins at 8 p.m.

2. Speaking of Cinco de Mayo, Commonwealth is hosting a Cinco de Mayo festival tonight beginning at 5 p.m. The festival will begin on the rooftop patio and will cost $20 in advance or $30 at the door. The proceeds will benefit the Golden Knights Foundation. Today is also Kentucky Derby day, and before Commonwealth celebrates Cinco de Mayo, they are hosting a Derby party beginning at 2 p.m.

3. The Cannery is hosting El Tiempo’s Cinco de Mayo Block Party and Food Festival tonight from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food trucks and caterers. Admission is free.

4. The World Market Center is hosting a free science expo today that features fun for the whole family. The annual science expo will feature workshops, science experiments and entertainment. The expo is held at Pavilion 1, and admission is free.

5. The Knights may be out of town, but fans can still cheer on their team during watch parties throughout the valley tomorrow. Henderson residents can head over to the Henderson Pavilion starting at 2:30 p.m. to watch the game and indulge in a variety of food trucks. T-Mobile Arena will once again host the official watch party in Toshiba Plaza. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.

