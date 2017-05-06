Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, May 6th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Another White Castle is sliding into Las Vegas. White Castle first debuted in Las Vegas in January 2015, becoming the first location west of the Rocky Mountains. Rob Richardson, whose group owns that location, confirmed he’s opening another White Castle at the northwest corner of Fourth and Fremont streets. It is unknown when the new location is expected to open.

2. Clark County School officials discussed the safety of school buses after a fatal accident that sent more than a dozen student to the hospital on Thursday. Officials said drivers have to make it through 35 hours of driving in the field and 40 hours of classroom instruction training. Students are prepped for emergency scenarios the first week of school, and each route is required to run two evacuation drills. The 10-year-old girl in the sedan that hit the school bus Thursday remains in critical condition.

3. One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a car jacking near the Stratosphere. A man punched the driver of the vehicle, took him out of the car and fled. The man later crashed near Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard South, before fleeing on foot. He has not been taken into custody.

