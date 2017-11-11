Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, November 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. In the aftermath of the Oct.1 shooting, Mandalay Bay employees have been experiencing schedule cuts. Several employees at the hotel have been pulled from their jobs and placed on a reserve list that rotates through a pool of employees into randomly available shifts throughout each week. Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren told investors Wednesday the last three months of the year would be weak due to the shooting after revealing MGM Resorts’ third-quarter earnings.

2. UFC star Conor McGregor was involved in a postfight altercation with a referee Friday night. McGregor left his front-row seat to celebrate teammate Charlie Ward’s first-round knockout of John Redmond, and became agitated when the referee told him he was not authorized to be there. After shouting and pushing the referee, McGregor was escorted out of the cage.

3. Today is the last day to view the crosses and memorials honoring victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. On Sunday, the memorials are scheduled to be moved to the Clark County Museum to become part of its permanent collection. Moving is scheduled to start after a short 9 a.m. ceremony in which county commissioners will recognize Greg Zanis, the Illinois carpenter who created the 58 crosses.

