Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, November 25th — VIDEO

Here are you Saturday morning headlines:

1. A family court judge has been suspended for two months without pay. William Potter ordered a lawyer handcuffed in court, commented on cases during his re-election bid, and lashed out during his own disciplinary hearing. Potter must also undergo a psychiatric exam. He has served on the bench in Clark County for more than 11 years.

2. An 8-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Henderson. The boy was riding his bike in a crosswalk near the intersection of Silver Springs Parkway and Tomahawk Drive when he was hit by the car. Police say the boy was taken to University Medical Center with broken bones, and is expected to survive.

3. An Ohio woman was shot and killed Thursday while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Adrian Scott was preparing macaroni and cheese when someone fired shots into her Columbus home. Five people were inside the house at the time, and no one else was injured. No suspects or motive for the shooting have been released.

