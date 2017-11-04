Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, November 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Audio released by the fire department yesterday captured the chaos following the Oct. 1 shooting. The bursts of radio communication captured how paramedics responded to the shooting, and their teamwork to establish at least five treatment centers around the concert venue. You can listen to the audio on our website at reviewjournal.com.

2. Following the Las Vegas shooting, hotels in the valley provided at least 1,875 rooms to families of victims. Airbnb users also volunteered 205 houses to families, and a couple of airlines provided free flights to at least 260 family members.

3. A stretch of the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump will be closed Saturday and Sunday as a Swedish supercar company attempts to set the world record for the fastest production car. The southbound lanes of Route 160 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to accommodate the speed trial. A Bugatti Veyron Super Sport currently holds the record at 268 mph, set in 2010.

