Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 1 — VIDEO

Sunday’s headlines: 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and infrastructure meant to protect the Mojave Desert Tortoise ended up killing one.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. It was 50 years ago that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

King had already had risen to national prominence as a civil rights leader. He was named Time’s Man of the Year and six months after he was here, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

His visit occurred against a social and political backdrop of racial division in Nevada.

Only four years later he was killed in Memphis, Tennessee.

2. Fences meant to protect the Mojave Desert Tortoise from highway traffic had to be fixed after they didn’t meet federal standards.

The flaws cost taxpayers more than $700,000 to correct.

On top of that, one of the faulty culverts killed one of the protected turtles.