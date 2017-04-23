Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 23rd – VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The Safari Motel, known as the most dangerous hotel in all of Las Vegas, used to be a popular tourist spot. Now it’s a crime trap the city wants to close down. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers have been called to the 21-room Safari on 172 occasions since March 2016. Police, fire and health departments along with the city attorney are now working to shut down the motel, and perhaps seize the property.

2. The arrival of the Las Vegas Raiders could bring back to life the high-speed rail project. A study from a top transportation forecasting consultant says that an estimated 27 percent of travelers from Southern California would take a high-speed rail to Las Vegas. The train system would link Las Vegas with Los Angeles and Anaheim, California, by way of Victorville and Palmdale, California. Relocation of the Raiders gives Southern Californians a new reason to make quick trips to Las Vegas.

3. The landlord for Bishop Gorman blames the inability to pay construction costs for the school’s new campus on the family that has been a longtime donor and built the campus. The debt to Tiberti Construction comes from unpaid construction bills, professional services and legal fees. According to initial documents filed in federal bankruptcy court, the $29 million arbitration award is the largest known debt by the landlord.

