Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 29 — VIDEO

Records show a Metropolitan police sergeant was demoted last year after the controversial death of an unarmed black man.

Former sergeant Travis Crumrine filed a complaint in February alleging the department violated its contract with his union by demoting him. Crumrine was in charge of officer Kenneth Lopera when he tased, punched and placed Tashii Brown in an unapproved chokehold, police said. Lopera said he believed the man was trying to steal a truck. Crumrine wants his position back with full pay.

Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the PEPCON explosion. The disaster that shook the Las Vegas Valley was later described by NASA as the largest domestic, non-nuclear explosion in recorded history. At the time of the blasts, PEPCON also had no formal evacuation plan and lacked an audible alarm system. After the disaster, PEPCON was renamed and relocated near Cedar City,Utah.

