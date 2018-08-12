Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, August 12 — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines.

1. More than 300,000 students return to Clark County schools tomorrow, and it may get crowded.

Nevada had the largest average class sizes in the nation last year for the second year running. It beat Arizona and Utah.

The Nevada Legislature passed a law to reduce class sizes 27 years ago.

Yet just over the last three years, Nevada classrooms added seven students on average.

And in May, when Clark County principals were forced to make more budget cuts, they warned that classes would grow larger – some topping 50 kids.

New Superintendent Jesus Jara has said that reducing class sizes is critical.

2. Terry Eddington has lived through a July that may go down as the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.

Eddington is a National Park Service custodian who works outdoors at Death Valley.

Granted, the 56-year-old is used to extreme temperatures.

She spent five winters in Antarctica — several at the South Pole — where the temperature dropped to 103 degrees below zero.

Eddington was raised in California and says she just happened to come to Death Valley because she was done with the cold.