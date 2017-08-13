Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, August 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines

1. Violence erupted in Charlottesville yesterday during a white supremacy rally. It turned deadly when a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of counter-protesters. Officials confirmed at least one person is dead and 19 people hurt. Officials named 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio as the suspect. He is facing one count of second-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding.

2. A woman’s throat was slashed Thursday morning, and police have identified a suspect. Willie Jackson was charged with one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

3. We still have a few years until The Raiders take over Las Vegas, but one investor group is getting in on the land near the stadium early. Property records show Global Trust Group bought 2.5 acres of land for a little over $7 million earlier this week.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @RIOLACANLALE on Twitter.