Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, August 6th — VIDEO

1. An armed naked man who appeared suicidal was shot yesterday by police. This is the 16th officer-involved shooting this year, happening just four days after another police-involved shooting Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers weren’t injured during the incident outside of a Christian church.

2. For the next month, an entire tower at the SLS Las Vegas will serve as military barracks for a Middle Eastern air force group. The tower has 289 rooms and employees say the tower’s pool, bar and salon will be closed to the public during the group’s stay.

3. One of the many luxuries of living in Las Vegas is being able to go grocery shopping at 2 a.m. But some stores are dropping their 24-hour service. So far this year, 11 stores across the valley cut their hours.

