Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, December 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run in central Las Vegas. A passerby found a man’s body near Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road at about 2:30 Saturday morning. The man, who was in his 40s, died at a hospital. Investigators say he was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

2. Las Vegas police say the man and woman discovered dead inside a home Friday had been shot in the head. Both were in their late 50s. No suspects are yet identified.

3. Authorities say the woman charged with three counts of murder in a triple homicide Friday had been charged with murder in another case in 2014. At that time a 52-year-old woman was stabbed and shot multiple times inside her North Las Vegas apartment. However, the State of Nevada dismissed that murder case against Christine Rose Sanchez six months ago for reasons that remain unclear.

4. Finally, the Las Vegas Valley is on track to break its record for the longest period without rainfall at McCarran airport. The record, set in 1944, is 101 days. That record is expected to be broken today. The area is expected to stay dry on Christmas morning, with a low of 41 degrees and a high of 61.