Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, December 3rd — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The mother of a convicted murderer pleaded with a jury Friday to spare her son’s life. Byran Clay faces the death penalty after being convicted of the rape and murder of a woman and her 10-year-old daughter. Clay’s mother asked jurors to consider life with or without the possibility of parole, instead of the death penalty.

2. Two months after the Oct. 1 shooting, vendors at the Route 91 Harvest festival are still missing some items. Vendors began retrieving their property in November, but multiple vendors claim they are missing thousands of dollars worth of items. No vendor merchandise remains at the concert venue, leaving vendors wanting answers for their missing property.

3. A new database launched by the Review-Journal is designed to help survivors of the Las Vegas shooting connect to someone they met in the immediate aftermath. The searchable database called the Route 91 Harvest Festival Survivors Connection allows survivors to describe who they are, and the person they are looking for. For more information, visit reviewjournal.com/survivorsconnection.

