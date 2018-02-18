Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, February 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headines:

1. Two more people have died of the flu in Clark County in the past week. As of Feb. 10, 24 people in the valley have died from the flu, almost triple last year’s total at this time. This season is considered the worst since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Health officials are continuing to urge people to get flu shots, as the flu season is expected to continue through April or May.

2. An elementry school teacher accused of child abuse grabbed a student by the neck, according to statements in a Clark County School District police report. A 6-year-old at Cunningham Elementary School told his father that his first grade teacher choked him after he threw a pencil and his crayons on the floor. Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen was charged last week with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and is out on bond.

3. 2 Nevada charters school face possible closure over students’ poor academic performance. Nevada Virtual Academy abd Quest Preparatory Academy were both issued “notices of intent to terminate” Friday by the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. Both schools must create a turnaround plan and present it to the board.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.