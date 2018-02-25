Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, February 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A man was critically injured early Saturday morning after falling two stories at a downtown retail center. Police say the 21-year-old man tried to slide down the rail of an escalator at Neonopolis, and instead fell from the second story. He was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear if impairment was a facor in the fall.

2. Travelers now have a place to trash their drugs before boarding a flight at McCarran International Airport. About 20 green metal bins were installed throughout the airport, so passengers have a safe place to dispose of marijuana before boarding. Although recreational marijuana is legal in Nevada, the drug is banned inside Clark County’s airports and security checkpots.

