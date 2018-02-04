Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, February 4th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help after a third homeless person was killed this week. Police say two homeless men were shot to death while sleeping, and another man was found outside a gas station stabbed in the chest. Detectives are asking the public to reach out to police with any information that may prevent another killing.

2. A man was gunned down late Friday in a drive-by shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley. Police say a man was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle slowed down and began shooting. As of Saturday morning, no suspects had been identified and the motive remained unclear.

3. Today is Super Bowl Sunday. If you still need a place to watch the big game, check out our list online of the biggest parties happening around the Las Vegas Valley. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30pm.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.