Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, January 14th — VIDEO

1. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said on Saturday he expects to have a news conference “probably in a week” to discuss the state of the Las Vegas shooting investigation. During a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event, Lombardo said his department has been transparent with the public about the investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting. Lombardo added that he does not expect the update to include a “keystone piece” on the motive of Stephen Paddock. Metro has not held a press conference on the shooting since Oct. 13. The sheriff’s comments came a day after more than 300 pages of documents related to the investigation were unsealed.

2. Casino developer Steve Wynn’s namesake company announced last month that it reached a deal to acquire about 38 acres of land across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Wynn Las Vegas for $336 million. The land which was former home of the Frontier, has a rich history marked by labor strife and several big project plans that never materialized, including plans to build a second Trump International.

