Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, January 21st — VIDEO

1. If you were thinking about heading up to Red Rock Canyon today, you may want to rethink your plans. The entrance gates at Red Rock remained closed this morning, with no sign of any employees or signs about the shutdown. Red Rock officials tweeted on Saturday that the scenic loop and visitors center would close Monday barring a resolution. Later that afternoon they tweeted the visitors center and restrooms would close starting today.

2. Access to Lake Mead will still be available to the public, but services that require National Park Service staffing and maintenance such as the restrooms and visitors center will be closed. The fates of out-of-town parks still remain unclear with both Great Basin and Death Valley tweeting they don’t monitor social media during a shutdown, and some areas to the parks are still accessible, but may change without notice.

3. Las Vegas police say a love triangle fueled a murder-suicide Saturday morning that left two men dead and a woman injured. The woman and her boyfriend were sitting in his pickup truck near park, when the husband rammed his car into the boyfriend. Police say the husband then shot the boyfriend and his wife, before turning the gun on himself. Both men died at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds in both her legs.

