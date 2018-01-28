Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, January 28th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Steve Wynn resigned as Republican National Committee finance chairman Saturday amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The same day, a former Nevada Gaming Commission member was chosen to head a special committee to investigate the claims that span over three decades. Wynn has denied all claims, calling them a “smear campaign” orchestrated by his ex-wife.

2. Police said an east Las Vegas man was working on his truck Saturday night when someone walked up to him and started shooting. It happened on the 1200 block of Lamb Boulevard, and his 10-year-old son found him. The family didn’t know he had been shot until medical responders arrived and discovered his gunshot wounds. Police said he died about 20 minutes later. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

3. Five people suffered minor injuries Saturday morning when an Australian aircraft caught fire at Nellis Air Force Base. Officials said the plane never made it off the ground before it caught fire. The incident happened during an air-to-air combat training exercise.

