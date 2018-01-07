Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, January 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police investigated a record 171 homicides in 2017, marking the deadliest year in the valley since at least 1990. The total for 2017 does not include the 58 deaths from the mass shooting on the Strip on Oct. 1. In 2016, a previous record was set when Metro investigated 168 homicides. Review-Journal statistics show that about 71 percent of those killed last year in Clark County died of gunshot wounds.

2. CES hits Las Vegas next week, and about 180,000 people are expected to attend. Las Vegas’ largest expo will run for four days, and will feature nearly 4,000 exhibitors and is closed to the public. Attendees will get first looks at an 8K TV, self-driving vehicles and robots that offer home security.

3. A former Clark County School District teacher was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of lewdness with a child. Former elementary school teacher Luis Busso faces five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, one count of attempted lewdness with a child under 14, and three counts of unlawful contact with a minor or mentally ill person. Busso is the third employee arrested this school year in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct.

