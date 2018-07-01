Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 1 — VIDEO

A new study says 66 percent of people between the ages of 21 and 32 have nothing saved for retirement.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

That’s according to the National Institute on Retirement Security.

The high percentage may be due to the recession, with fewer parents able to support their kids through college.

Some say the age group isn’t financially stable yet, considering child care costs and credit card and student loan debt.

60 percent of 2016 graduates had debt, owing an average of $16,700 in student loans.

Fewer savings toward retirement also means more workers may retire past 65. A 2015 study found the class of 2015’s average expected retirement age is 75.

2. It’s been one year since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Nevada.

The state recently approved an extra $1.3 million for taxation department staff and regulation technology.

The coming years may bring new business models, like home delivery, and food and drink sales on site.

Taxes on marijuana and the costs of maintaining a license are expected to stay high.

One analysis already shows more consumption among teenagers since Nevada legalized recreational sales.

And some say the state could better define impairment for people who smoke and drive days later.