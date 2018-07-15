Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 15 — VIDEO

Police radio communication problems during the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting, luxury shopping at Wynn Las Vegas, and a unique local marathon runner.

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. A Review-Journal examination of more than 500 officer reports found that Las Vegas police

were hampered by radio problems on Oct. 1.

Officers were able to relay updates only to police dispatchers, who then relayed information to dispatchers at other agencies, who in turn contacted their responding units.

One officer who encountered dozens of victims had no way of directly contacting firefighters or paramedics.

An existing state radio network could have allowed officers to pool communications with firefighters and paramedics over the same channel, as federal agencies recommend. But a state official tells us local agencies did not use it.

At the height of gunfire, several officers were unable to broadcast updates on their overloaded radios, including at least two officers who tried to relay the gunman’s location.

Inside Mandalay Bay, several officers were at times either unable to hear radio updates or unable to transmit new information because of spotty coverage.

2. Wynn Las Vegas is opening a luxury shopping area with 16 new brands in October.

That will double Wynn’s current luxury retail offerings.

Boutiques include Cotton Citizen, Celine, and Omega. More will be announced later this year.

3. A bellman at the Four Seasons is the first person from Southern Nevada to complete the Abbot World Marathon Majors.

The series consists of six of the most acclaimed marathons on the planet: Chicago, Boston, London, Tokyo, Berlin, and New York.

47-year-old Gamini Sugathadasa started running less than a decade ago. Now he plans to retire from endurance racing to focus on his 10-year-old daughter.